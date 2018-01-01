At Natural High we believe in the power of storytelling to positively impact young people.

We engage influencers, educators, and peer groups to help young people discover those core activities in their lives that uplift, inspire, and motivate them — to find their ‘Natural High’ rather than use alcohol or drugs.

We believe that once young people get to know the stories and examples of those who have found their own Natural High, they are inspired to do the same.

At Natural High we keep it simple — we provide content and action steps that are easy, fun, and effective. We share materials for free and encourage our community to use us as an ongoing resource with no associated costs. Our curriculum meets Common Core standards. Six basic principles guide everything that we do.